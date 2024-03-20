Jack Perry Comments On End Of His First Japan Tour, Says ‘Stay Mad’

Jack Perry has completed his first tour of NJPW, and he has cut a promo commenting about what’s next. Perry concluded his tour in Japan with the New Japan Cup 2024, and he spoke in a NJPW backstage video after he, Ren Narita and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Shota Umino, El Desperado, and Yuji Nagata.

“First tour of Japan complete,” Perry began (per Fightful). “I came here after six months off, and I beat your new ace on day one. But I understand now he has some sort of new challenge for me? Well, whatever it is, I accept.”

He continued, “Bring whoever you want because it’s not gonna change a thing. Because I am going to continue to say whatever I want, do whatever I want, and dominate New Japan. If that upsets anybody, or anybody is mad about anything I’ve done, stay mad. Because I am way beyond the point of giving a damn.”

Tony Khan recently said “stay tuned” regarding Perry’s future. Perry hasn’t been seen in AEW since his altercation with CM Punk at AEW All In.