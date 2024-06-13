Jack Perry Says He Doesn’t Care About The Wrestling Business

In a digital exclusive after last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jack Perry cut a promo on his sacrifices that led him to the Elite and a TNT title match at Forbidden Door.

He said: “I already told you, it doesn’t matter what anybody says or what anybody does. I have already been chosen by the universe. For everything that I’ve been through, for everything that I’ve sacrificed, and not for the wrestling business. I don’t give a shit about the wrestling business. I’m talking about everything that I’ve sacrificed for the true spirit of AEW before all these unworthy people came in here and tried to poison what that really means. We all have to sacrifice and one way or another at Forbidden Door, I am the next TNT Champion.”