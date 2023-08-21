wrestling / News
Jack Perry Recalls His Father Telling Him To ‘Get A Real Job’
August 21, 2023 | Posted by
During an appearance on Hey! EW (via Wrestling Inc), Jack Perry spoke about how his father Luke Perry felt about his wrestling career and how he told him to ‘get a real job.’
He said: “He actually asked me not to [wrestle]. He wanted me to get a real job, like be an actor or something, and I don’t know. Somehow I ended up here. You never know, I got a long time left to go. I think there have been less talented people who have done that, so we’ll see.“
