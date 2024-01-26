Jack Perry Files To Trademark ‘Scapegoat’

Fightful reports that on January 24, Jack Perry filed to trademark the term ‘Scapegoat’, which he used during his appearance at NJPW Battle in the Valley. After attacking Shota Umino and ripping up his AEW contract, Perry revealed a wristband with the term on it.

The trademark is for: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.