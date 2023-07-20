wrestling / News
Jack Perry Captures FTW Championship On AEW Dynamite
Jack Perry is officially the FTW Champion, capturing the title on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite saw Perry come out to a new entrance theme and faced HOOK for the latter’s championship. Perry defeated HOOK by hitting him with the title belt while the ref was down and then picked up the pinfall win.
The victory marks Perry’s first run with the title and ends HOOK’s title reign at 358 days. He won the title from Ricky Starks on the July 27th, 2022 Fight for the Fallen episode of Dynamite.
