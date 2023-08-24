Jack Perry On How He Developed His Heel Attitude, Based On ‘Real Frustrations’

Jack Perry has embraced his dark side, and he recently explained what he used to develop his heel persona. Perry turned heel back in late June, and he told Muscle & Fitness that the character change was something that had needed to happen for a little while.

“I certainly felt that it was time for a change, and I’ve kind of been waiting on that change for a while,” Perry told the outlet. “And, honestly, a lot of it kind of grew through real frustrations that I guess I was having in the workplace, but also with certain wrestling fans. I feel it’s kind of split down the middle.”

He continued, “So, a lot of wrestling fans are the best fans you’ll ever find, and a lot of them are just very ungrateful and cynical, and kind of just looking for a reason to talk s**t about people, and I felt like over time I’d been getting fed up.”

Perry is defending his FTW Championship against HOOK at AEW All In on the Zero Hour pre-show.