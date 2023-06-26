Jack Perry Loses To SANADA at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Turns On HOOK (Highlights)

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry took his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship loss against SANADA AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door out on HOOK, turning on him after the match. SANADA pinned Perry on Sunday’s show to retain his championship. After the match, a visibly frustrated Perry was helped up the ramp by HOOK. Perry paused on the ramp and when HOOK raised Perry’s hand to the crowd, he was rewarded with a clothesline takedown. Perry then left for the back to boos.

SANADA’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship reign stands at79 days, having won the title from Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 8th. You can see pics from the match below and follow our live coverage of Forbidden Door here.