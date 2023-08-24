wrestling / News
Jack Perry Match Confirmed For AEW All In (SPOILERS)
During today’s episode of AEW Unrestricted, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed that Jack Perry will defend the FTW Championship at All In in London this Sunday. At the Collision tapings last night, his opponent was revealed to be the returning HOOK. The match will be part of the All In Zero Hour. Here’s the updated lineup:
Main Card
* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker
* “Real” World Championship: CM Punk (c) vs Samoa Joe
* AEW Trios Championship: The House of Black (c) vs. The Acclaimed & Bad Ass Billy Gunn
* Coffin Match: Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage
* Stadium Stampede: Eddie Kingston, Best Friends, Orange Cassidy & Penta El Zero M vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Santana & Ortiz
* The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi) vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & Konosuke Takeshita
* Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay
Zero Hour
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & MJF (ZERO HOUR)
* FTW Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. HOOK
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Recalls Vince McMahon Sr. Firing Him, How Much He Got Paid for Rocky III
- Backstage Notes on Push for QT Marshall in AEW, Status Update on Red Velvet
- Backstage Update on Keith Lee Following Rumor & Fan Speculation of Him ‘Walking Out’ of AEW
- Britt Baker on the Blowback to Her Dynamite Match With Taya Valkyrie, Dealing With Online Trolls