Jack Perry Match Confirmed For AEW All In (SPOILERS)

During today’s episode of AEW Unrestricted, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed that Jack Perry will defend the FTW Championship at All In in London this Sunday. At the Collision tapings last night, his opponent was revealed to be the returning HOOK. The match will be part of the All In Zero Hour. Here’s the updated lineup:

Main Card

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker

* “Real” World Championship: CM Punk (c) vs Samoa Joe

* AEW Trios Championship: The House of Black (c) vs. The Acclaimed & Bad Ass Billy Gunn

* Coffin Match: Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage

* Stadium Stampede: Eddie Kingston, Best Friends, Orange Cassidy & Penta El Zero M vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Santana & Ortiz

* The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi) vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & Konosuke Takeshita

* Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Zero Hour

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & MJF (ZERO HOUR)

* FTW Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. HOOK