Jack Perry Sends Message To Shota Umino After New Japan Cup Match

Jack Perry was on the losing side of a six-man tag match opposite Shota Umino at NJPW’s night 10 of the New Japan Cup, and he addressed Umino after the match. Sunday’s show saw Imuno, El Desperado and YOH beat Pertty, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Yujiro Takahashi. After the match, Perry commented on Umino’s win.

“Shota, congratulations on winning a six-man tag,” Perry said (per Fightful). “But I don’t think I need to remind you, you’ve never pinned me. But I’ve pinned you.”

He continued, “At the beginning, I thought I was coming over here to your world. But it turns out, everywhere I go is my world, and you’re lucky to be a part of it. See you around.”

Perry will be competing for NJPW at Windy City Riot next month.