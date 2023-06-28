wrestling / News
Jack Perry Reportedly Getting New Theme Song After Heel Turn
June 28, 2023 | Posted by
“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry is changing things up following his heel turn at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. As reported, Perry turned heel on HOOK following his loss to SANADA at the PPV. Fightful Select reports that a new theme song has been set for Perry following the heel turn.
There’s no word on which song is being used or when it will debut as of yet. Perry has used “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora since 2021, which has been a big part of Perry’s presentation including audience participation.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Was Bummed Not To Be On the WWE Elimination Chamber Card
- Brie Garcia Says Bryan Danielson’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Injury Is ‘Worse Than We Thought’
- Nova On How ECW Got Away With Using Licensed Music For Theme Songs Without Royalties
- WWE Reportedly Tried Using Match Announcements to ‘Vince-Proof’ Raw & Smackdown