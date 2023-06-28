Jack Perry Reportedly Getting New Theme Song After Heel Turn

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry is changing things up following his heel turn at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. As reported, Perry turned heel on HOOK following his loss to SANADA at the PPV. Fightful Select reports that a new theme song has been set for Perry following the heel turn.

There’s no word on which song is being used or when it will debut as of yet. Perry has used “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora since 2021, which has been a big part of Perry’s presentation including audience participation.