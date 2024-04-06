Jack Perry Questions People Talking About Him With All The ‘Amazing’ Things Happening In Wrestling

Jack Perry’s name is back in the wrestling world after a recent CM Punk interview in which he gave his side of their encounter at AEW All In last year. The incident resulted in Perry’s indefinite suspension and Punk getting fired from AEW. During a backstage interview at NJPW Sakura Genesis, Perry questioned why people are still talking about him when so much else is going on in wrestling.

He said (via Fightful): “All the amazing shit going on in the world of professional wrestling. All you motherfuckers want to keep talking about me. I’m not surprised. Mox, go ahead and do me a favor. Tell all those cowards at home I said ‘what’s up?’”