Jack Perry Retains TNT Title Against Minoru Suzuki on AEW Collision Grand Slam

Jack Perry issued an open challenge for his TNT title on AEW Collision Grand Slam, which was answered by Minoru Suzuki. However, ‘The Scapegoat’ was still able to hold onto the gold. Perry did not defeat Suzuki by pinning him, however. He hit him with a running knee on the outside and won the match by countout. After the match, he attempted to attack Suzuki but was thwarted by Katsuyori Shibata.

Perry has been the TNT champion for 91 days, after he won it at Forbidden Door on June 30. He is currently in his first reign.