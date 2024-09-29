wrestling / News

Jack Perry Retains TNT Title Against Minoru Suzuki on AEW Collision Grand Slam

September 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Grand Slam Image Credit: AEW

Jack Perry issued an open challenge for his TNT title on AEW Collision Grand Slam, which was answered by Minoru Suzuki. However, ‘The Scapegoat’ was still able to hold onto the gold. Perry did not defeat Suzuki by pinning him, however. He hit him with a running knee on the outside and won the match by countout. After the match, he attempted to attack Suzuki but was thwarted by Katsuyori Shibata.

Perry has been the TNT champion for 91 days, after he won it at Forbidden Door on June 30. He is currently in his first reign.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading