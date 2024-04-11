Jack Perry’s ‘Scapegoat’ T-Shirt Has Officially Sold Out

Jack Perry is doing well with his merchandise, as his recent ‘Scapegoat’ t-shirt has sold out on his official website. This comes less than 24 hours after footage of Perry and CM Punk in a backstage altercation at All In was shown on AEW Dynamite. Matt Jackson wore the shirt when the Bucks commented on the footage.

Meanwhile, the House of Torture ‘Cry Me A River’ shirt is the top seller in the NJPW Shop.

Perry’s next match will be tomorrow night at NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago, where he will face Shota Umino.