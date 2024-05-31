wrestling / News
Jack Perry Seen Driving His ‘Scapegoat’ Bus In New Video
May 31, 2024 | Posted by
Jack Perry is personally taking to driving his Scapegoat bus from AEW show to AEW show, as seen in a new video. Perry was seen with the bus on this week’s AEW Dynamite as well as Double or Nothing, and a fan posted a video of him driving the bus as you can see below.
Another Twitter user asked if Anna Jay was travelling with him and Jay confirmed she was, posting a pic and writing:
“In the back on some bench.”
HES JUST DRIVING THE FUCKING BUS FROM SHOW TO SHOW pic.twitter.com/8IdsdlBAL3
— REZI (@HeyTerezi) May 30, 2024
In the back on some bench. https://t.co/UzKJbi96ev pic.twitter.com/bcmNejQKkH
— Anna Jay (@annajay___) May 31, 2024
