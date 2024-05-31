Jack Perry Seen Driving His ‘Scapegoat’ Bus In New Video

Jack Perry is personally taking to driving his Scapegoat bus from AEW show to AEW show, as seen in a new video. Perry was seen with the bus on this week’s AEW Dynamite as well as Double or Nothing, and a fan posted a video of him driving the bus as you can see below.

Another Twitter user asked if Anna Jay was travelling with him and Jay confirmed she was, posting a pic and writing:

“In the back on some bench.”