Jack Perry Says Sting Ended His Career With Two Of the World’s Best Wrestlers

Jack Perry had a few thoughts on Sting’s AEW retirement match at Revolution. Sting teamed with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks at Sunday’s show in his retirement match, and Perry took a moment in backstage comments after night three of the New Japan Cup to reference the bout.

“By the way, Sting, congratulations on your retirement,” Perry said (per Fightful). “Wonderful career. You got to end it with two of the best professional wrestlers in the entire world.”

Perry is currently competing for NJPW, and there’s no word on when he’ll return to AEW.