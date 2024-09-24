– AEW confirmed a new title bout for this weekend’s Collision Grand Slam special. TNT Champion Jack Perry will defend his title in an open challenge next weekend.

AEW Collision Grand Slam is scheduled for tomorrow at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The show will air via tape delay on Saturday, September 28. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Continental Title Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara

* AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. TBA

* Saraya’s Rules Match: Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter

* Lumberjack Strap Match: Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett

* Tornado Trios Match: The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree

* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico

* MxM Collection unveil Max Caster’s jacket makeover