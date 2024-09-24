wrestling / News

Jack Perry TNT Title Open Challenge Announced for AEW Collision Grand Slam

September 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision Grand Slam - Jack Perry Image Credit: AEW

– AEW confirmed a new title bout for this weekend’s Collision Grand Slam special. TNT Champion Jack Perry will defend his title in an open challenge next weekend.

AEW Collision Grand Slam is scheduled for tomorrow at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The show will air via tape delay on Saturday, September 28. Here’s the updated lineup:

AEW Continental Title Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara
* AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. TBA
Saraya’s Rules Match: Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter
Lumberjack Strap Match: Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett
Tornado Trios Match: The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree
* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico
* MxM Collection unveil Max Caster’s jacket makeover

