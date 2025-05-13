Jack Price Now A Free Agent After TNA Wrestling Contact Expires

In a post on Twitter, Jack Price announced that he is now a free agent after his contract with TNA Wrestling has expired. Price won Gut Check in 2022, but only had around seventeen matches for the company, and hardly ever on Impact. His last match was on the October 27th episode of Xplosion, teaming with Bhupinder Gujjar in a loss to Hammerstone and Jake Something.

He wrote: “My TNA contract is officially up. Your favorite Diamond is a free agent. I won Gut Check in 2022. Pitched stories. Waited for opportunity. It never came. Now I write my own story. Diamonds are forever… and so is Jack Price. See you soon. #FreeAgent #JackPrice #TNA”