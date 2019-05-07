– Jake Hagger, better known to wrestling fans at Jack Swagger, was a guest on the CM Punk & Shram Show on Watch Stadium. Punk was filling-in as guest host for Sauce, who was out sick. Below are highlights from their conversation (via Fightful):

On Transitioning From WWE to MMA: “It’s been refreshing. After being on the road and traveling and having your body beaten down, it’s nice to be at home and doing something that I love.”

On How WWE TV Has Helped With MMA: “The television aspect was very helpful. Knowing that everyone is watching, you have to prepare yourself a certain way. Having that experience, knowing when you’re going to be on, helps you prepare mentally. Being a pro wrestler helps me be a better MMA fighter because I’m comfortable in my own skin.”

On His Opponent This Weekend, TJ Jones: “He’s a tall guy, good jab, strong right hand. He’s going to be heavier than me. He’s going to come hard.”

Swagger and Punk also discussed a comment made by Swagger prior to his debut in January, saying Punk and Brock Lesnar were afraid to get hit.

You shouldn’t either. Good skill this weekend, pulling for you. https://t.co/QKjgbRKYd2 — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) January 25, 2019

Punk said he didn’t take offense to the comment and was offering up his perspective. Swagger did not say anything.