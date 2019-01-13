Jack Swagger Explains Why His Foray Into MMA Will be Different Than CM Punk

– TMZ Sports recently interviewed former WWE Superstar and World Heavyweight champion Jack Swagger (aka Jake Hager), who discussed his upcoming MMA fight at Bellator 214. Swagger explained why his foray into MMA will be different than CM Punk, who fought twice in the UFC and went 0-2. Below is a video of the chat.

Swagger stated on why he’s different than CM Punk, “I’m different for so many reasons. I’ve been wrestling since I was 5 years old, bro.” He cited his amateur wrestling background, adding, “I have over 150 Division 1 college wrestling matches, and I’m gonna rely on that as my amateur MMA and boxing career to help when the anxiety kicks in.”

Swagger continued, “I think the biggest thing that you’re gonna see is the difference between me and him is that I am prepared. I am 100% prepared to take this fight, to go into that Octagon, go in that cage and inflict my will on anybody.”

Jack Swagger will make his MMA debut at Bellator 214 later this month on January 26. He will face J.W. Kiser on the main card for the event. Bellator 214 is being held at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The event will air live on the Paramount Network and DAZN.

CM Punk last fought inside the Octagon in June at UFC 225. You can check out 411’s interview with CM Punk after that fight in September RIGHT HERE.