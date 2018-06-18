Jack Swagger Discusses Why His ‘We the People’ Gimmick Was Cut Short, Talks MMA Training

– Jack Swagger spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his “We the People” gimmick in WWE being cut short and more. Highlights are below:

On why the “We the People” gimmick was cut short: “It was definitely cut short but it’s one of things where it is not my company. I think ‘We the People’ is an example of why pro wrestling is so cool because it was a storyline that started out very political and very controversial and very nasty. It really evolved into a movement of the people, not just American people, but people everywhere. Our fans around the world still say it and they have taken it to make it their own. It is more of that universe than it is mine. I am just happy to be part of it. It’s just cool because you can do something in pro wrestling and have it evolve and just watch it transgress it’s pretty cool.”

On what dream match he’d like in WWE: “If I can make someone tap out with my ankle lock it would be Sasha Banks. Sasha, you got it coming!”

On his MMA career: “Right now I am pretty focused on training and being a dad, and hanging out with my children as much as possible. Trying to be the best husband possible to my beautiful wife. I can’t say that enough how much Catalina Swagger is. I can’t say that enough. She is going to be wrestling with me and I think that is one of the most exciting things coming up, that I will be able to work with her. She is not here today. She starts Valeting. I don’t want to say this on camera, but she is kind of like the new Zeb Colter 2.0 without the beard.”