Jack Swagger Says Drew McIntyre Made Him Realize The Power Of Indies

Jack Swagger recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, discussing the power of the indies and his MMA debut…

On Drew McIntyre Making Him Realize The Power Of Indies: “I think that Drew was a guy that I really saw out there doing it and being successful and becoming the top wrestler in the world outside of a major promotion. That really showed me what the independents can do and how powerful they can be,” said Swagger. “I was fortunate to [sign with WWE] right out of college so I didn’t have that knowledge of the independents… But it’s all about opportunity and timing. For me, it was the right time to walk away, the right time to go and be with my family more. And to learn different styles of wrestling and go on a little bit of a journey… It was a good separation so I don’t have any animosity, but I just want the opportunity to compete whether it’s pro wrestling or MMA. I’m a competitor.”

On Preparing For His Bellator Debut: “I’ve been a competitor all my life. I got away from that with WWE – it’s a different style of competition. Now to get back of the true form of “the best guy plays, the best guy wins,” it’s very exciting.. I’ve been training hard. I think next week we’re going to be making an announcement of when the first fight’s going to be, who it’s going to be with, where it’s going to be at.”