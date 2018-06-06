Jack Swagger Says He Still Has a Lot to Prove in Wrestling

– Jack Swagger spoke with Sports Illustrated about his wrestling future and more. Highlights are below:

On having Colonel Robert Parker as a manager: “Col. Parker is definitely a throwback to those vintage managerial types. I think the pairing is very cool, his promos even crack me up, and he is actually the cousin of Jimmy [“Bunkhouse Bunk”] Golden, who had the honor of playing ‘Papa’ Jack Swagger way back when on [WWE] television in 2010. I got Jimmy’s neck hurt, put him in a wheelchair, and used him as a human shield, so it didn’t work out too well with his cousin, but hopefully it goes much better for Col. Parker.”

On facing ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor at the next MLW TV tapings: “I’ve had Tom Lawlor’s name written on a notepad since I left [the WWE]. I wanted to see what he felt like in the ring, I wanted to see what he hit like and I wanted to see his counters and the speed at which he counters. I got to watch him wrestle for the first time at the last MLW taping, and he was very impressive, so that match and that kind of competition is going to bring out the best in me.”

On still having a lot to prove in wrestling: “First and foremost, fans need to know they can depend on your brand. And as I’ve got older, I have watched the evolution of the athlete, seeing opponents getting faster, stronger, and healthier. They’re better informed as far as training procedures and sports medicine, which allows you to accomplish more and more things that were thought un-doable. So I still have a lot to prove, and that’s starting in MLW.”