Jack Swagger Says He’s Spoken With AEW, Hopes Jon Moxley Debuts at Double Or Nothing

– Jack Swagger spoke with Ariel Helwani’s MMA show for a new interview and talked about potentially appearing for AEW and more. Highlights are below:

On keeping his focus on MMA: “Yes. Full-time MMA right now is just easier. Being in there six days a week and not having to worry about any soreness from airplane rides or bumps and bruises. I will have about one to two wrestling events a month in the summertime. But other than that, it is going to be focused on getting better, improving that ground game, taking out all the holes, getting this feetwork moving and getting rid of this other left foot I have. You know, increase my speed, increase my agility, increase my strength. I weighed in at 239 and I want to gain another 10 pounds to be in at 249 [to] 255 range. And keep my motion, conditioning and still keep this great head of hair.”

On AEW’s launch and whether he’s had contact about potentially appearing with them: “Those guys are awesome. It’s really impressive what they are doing, and it’s something I can relate to. Cody and The Young Bucks they invested and took a gamble on themselves and they bet big. And now, it shows they were right and that they knew something that was going to fall to the curve, and really be ahead of the game. It’s definitely something fun to be a part of how they are doing their storytelling and moving the needle for the first time in decades, and I would definitely want to be a part of that … We’ve spoken and I think that will progress in the future. As of now, I can’t tell you (about any offers).”

On whether he’ll be at Double or Nothing and the possibility of Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley appearing there: “I don’t want to step in Jon Moxley’s shadow. That’s going to be a great debut for him hopefully, I’m still keeping my fingers crossed that is where we see him at. I think anything is possible, it is awesome, awesome to be a part of this. That’s definitely why I left in 2017, because I knew that pro wrestling was going to have such big opportunities, and new platforms for young businessmen who are serious, and who are trying to provide for their families to come out and excel. And excel the way you want to and work with the people you want to, and build the brand the way you want to, which is the most important thing. Whether you are a pro wrestler or pro fighter, you want leverage. And this gives me the opportunity to increase more leverage for myself … I want to be a part of it. I have been busy with training camp, so talks have not gotten to that point yet because like I said, I’m a really slow heavyweight that needs to work on his footwork.”

