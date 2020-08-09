Various News: Jack Veneno Hospitalized, Wrestling Film Weekend Set In Pennsylvania

– Former wrestler Jack Veneno, who famously faced Ric Flair for the NWA Title in 1982, is in the hospital. SIN News reports that Veneno, real name Rafael Antonio Sánchez was hospitalized on Friday evening due to severe chest and stomach pain. Veneno is in stable condition but is remaining under monitoring due to an indication of hyperglycemia due to being diabetic.

Veneno faced Flair with the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on the line, and Flair passed out as the time limit ran out. While fans celebrated his title win, the NWA has never been officially recognized by the NWA. He retired in 2000.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Veneno for a quick and full recovery.

– The Mahoning Drive-In in Lehighton, Pennsylvania is running a wrestling-themed weekend of films this coming Friday and Saturday. The drive-in is set to screen Bodyslam: The Movie and Ready to Rumble on Friday, and Suburban Commando and a mystery film on Saturday. You can find out more here.