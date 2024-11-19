Jackie Redmond & Cathy Kelley Trade Shots On Twitter

The feud between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley has now extended to Jackie Redmond and Cathy Kelley, who traded barbs on social media yesterday. As noted, Redmond spoke recently in an interview about Kelley saying that she felt Morgan had (in character) disrespected Redmond and saying she didn’t believe that was the case.

Kelly replied to a tweet by Redmond from the interview in which Redmond confirmed she’s Team Liv, and it escalated from there as you can see below:

girl i don’t think that “respectfully” was meant respectfully 🙄 just trying to warn you https://t.co/Fee1B7Lh2H pic.twitter.com/OVYMixbwWD — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) November 15, 2024

Idk Cath, this looks pretty respectful and dare I say friendly to me !? 🧐 Rhea ever let you wear her jewelry orrrrr ? @catherinekelley Sigh, Liv is just misunderstood! https://t.co/kSo12UbUSf pic.twitter.com/j5gU43xz7D — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) November 18, 2024

ah yes, as they say conditional respect is the highest form 🥴 mami’s let me wear and not wear a few things for her 🙃 but unlike this clip uploading it would actually break the internet sooo https://t.co/j55DUgJRtR — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) November 18, 2024

Haha teasing the internet with sexual innuendos isn’t really my style. You do you though !! 🤗 https://t.co/jEFvbnImRG — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) November 18, 2024

sounds good to me! you stick to shaming women/approval seeking and then we’ll both be in our respective lanes 🤝 https://t.co/YQHyixCu40 — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) November 18, 2024

Ooooh I SEE you now. Pretty sure it was me, literal days ago, saying publicly this was buried, that WE were cool & that I respected your relationship w/ Rhea. Should’ve ended there, and yet you came for me…unprovoked…again? 🧐 Idk. Seems pretty mean to me Cath. Im done. 👋🏻 https://t.co/QvKtQzb2vk — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) November 18, 2024