Jackie Redmond Names WWE Superstar She’d Play Pickleball With

Speaking to Gabby LaSpisa on Gabby AF (per Fightful), Jackie Redmond was asked which WWE star she would want on her pickleball team.

She named WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax, who is a former basketball player

“I have to say Nia Jax here. I know that she tries to convince everyone that she hates me, she doesn’t, she actually loves me. It’s like a weird relationship where legitimately, we see each other in the locker room and she’s always making fun of me and being mean, but I know that she loves me. I’m like that little kid sister to her that won’t go away that is super annoying, but I won’t give up on our friendship and I know that she plays pickleball, we’ve talked about that and I am begging her to hit a pickleball court with me so that we can play. We’re hoping maybe we can do in Vancouver and if we do, I will of course film some of it. Yeah, that would be my partner of choice because I know she’s strong, I don’t even have to see her play to know that she would be an intimidating force on a pickleball court just by being Nia Jax.”