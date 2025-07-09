wrestling / News
Jackson Drake vs. Timothy Thatcher WWE Evolve Title Bout Announced for ID Showcase
– WWE ID announced a WWE Evolve Championship Match for House of Champions presents The ID Showcase on Jul 19 at the Orlando Arena. First-ever champion Jackson Drake defends the title against OG Evolve Champion Timothy Thatcher. You can see the announcement below.
The event is being held at the Longwood in Longwood, Florida. Tickets are available now RIGHT HERE.
