Jacksonville Jaguars, Owned by AEW Owners, Announce 25% Fan Capacity For Games Starting in August
ESPN reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars have announced that they will have 25% fan capacity for their home games at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL when the NFL season begins.
Fans will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The first home game for the Jaguars is scheduled to be a pre-season game on August 29th. The first regular season game is scheduled for September 13th.
TIAA Bank Field holds 71,000 fans. 25% of that would be slightly less than 17,000 fans. The team said that any future increases in capacity would be based on “developments on the health and safety front.”
The Jaguars are, of course, owned by the Khan family that also owns AEW, and AEW is currently taping their TV at Daily’s Place, which is connected to TIAA Bank Field.
We have and will continue to work diligently to develop new protocols for the health and safety of the entire Jaguars family, including our fans.
Learn more about them for the upcoming season ⤵
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 10, 2020
