– As previously reported, Tony Khan drew a lot of attention by wearing a neck brace to the NFL Draft this week doing work as the chief strategy officer for his father’s team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL on CBS shared a video of a reporter asking Jaguars draft pick, Brian Thomas Jr., about Tony Khan working the draft room with a neck brace after the attack by The Elite last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Thomas Jr. stated, “Hope you’re good. Hope you shake back from your injury and speedy recovery.” You can view that clip below: