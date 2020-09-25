Jacksonville Jaguars Mascot Hits Sammy Guevara With RKO During Game Last Night

As we previously reported, AEW stars were part of last night’s NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins. Highlights from Stadium Stampede were shown during the halftime show and several wrestlers attended the game. However, that’s not all. Jacksonville Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville got some measure of revenge against the Inner Circle.

During the Stadium Stampede, Chris Jericho hit the poor mascot with the Judas Effect before continuing on with the match. As revenge, Jaxson attacked Sammy Guevara last night and hit him with an RKO.