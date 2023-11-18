Jacob Fatu Weighs In On The Chances Of Being in WWE’s Bloodline Storyline

Jacob Fatu is a member of the Bloodline, and he recently weighed in on the chances of him getting involved in some capacity. Fatu is currently outside of WWE but he’s leaving the possibility open of his getting involved, as he noted in an interview with Denise Salcedo. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On the possibility of his joining the Bloodline storyline in WWE: “In due time. I mean, it could be there. It could be anywhere but in due time. Like I said, leave it in God’s hands and if it happens, it happens. If it don’t, I’ll still be watching them they’re like this,” he said. “Overall, I’m very proud of my family. I’m very proud of Solo and what he’s done, very proud of the twins, very proud of Roman, just very proud of my family.”

On his favorite moment of the storyline: “WrestleMania Saturday and Sunday to see them main event. When I saw Solo walk out with Roman, getting goosebumps, just tears in my eyes seeing them main event. That was the highlight for me. Not only that, it happened in California, in LA, so it was good, man. It was real good. I’m about to cry right now talking about it. Shout out to the boys, ‘Uce.”