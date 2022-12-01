Jacob Fatu to Defend HOG Title Against Nick Aldis At HOG Revelations

Jacob Fatu will defend his HOG Championship at House of Glory Revelations against Nick Aldis. HOG announced on Wednesday that Fatu will make his first defense of the title against Aldis at the December 17th show in New York City.

The full announcement reads:

JACOB FATU vs. Nick Aldis Title Match Announced for HOG Revelations on December 17th in NYC

House of Glory has announced Jacob Fatu’s first title defense will be on December 17th at HOG Revelations at LA Boom in New York City. Fatu’s first defense will be against former NWA Champion, “The National Treasure” Nick Aldis.

This huge championship match will stream live on FITE and tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net. Tickets start at $20.

Do not miss this huge night of professional wrestling! Also announced so far;

The Rematch 17 years in the Making!

KENTA vs. Low Ki

HOG Women’s Championship

Violette (C) vs. Masha Slamovich

HOG 6 Way Cruiserweight Championship

Mighty Mante (C) vs. Nolo Kitano

HOG Crown Jewel Champion Charles Mason

HOG Tag Team Champions Mark & Jay Briscoe

The Mane Event

Plus more talent to be announced!

LA Boom is located in Queens and very accessible via public transportation. Street parking is also available. Celebrate the holidays with House of Glory on December 17th!