Jacob Fatu to Defend HOG Title Against Nick Aldis At HOG Revelations
Jacob Fatu will defend his HOG Championship at House of Glory Revelations against Nick Aldis. HOG announced on Wednesday that Fatu will make his first defense of the title against Aldis at the December 17th show in New York City.
The full announcement reads:
JACOB FATU vs. Nick Aldis Title Match Announced for HOG Revelations on December 17th in NYC
House of Glory has announced Jacob Fatu’s first title defense will be on December 17th at HOG Revelations at LA Boom in New York City. Fatu’s first defense will be against former NWA Champion, “The National Treasure” Nick Aldis.
This huge championship match will stream live on FITE and tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net. Tickets start at $20.
Do not miss this huge night of professional wrestling! Also announced so far;
The Rematch 17 years in the Making!
KENTA vs. Low Ki
HOG Women’s Championship
Violette (C) vs. Masha Slamovich
HOG 6 Way Cruiserweight Championship
Mighty Mante (C) vs. Nolo Kitano
HOG Crown Jewel Champion Charles Mason
HOG Tag Team Champions Mark & Jay Briscoe
The Mane Event
Plus more talent to be announced!
LA Boom is located in Queens and very accessible via public transportation. Street parking is also available. Celebrate the holidays with House of Glory on December 17th!
