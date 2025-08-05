Jacob Fatu Explains How Promos Used To Be His Weakest Point

– During a recent interview with Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu discussed how promos used to be his weakest point and WWE allowing him to talk more and be himself on WWE programming. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jacob Fatu on how talking used to be his weakest point: I didn’t expect anything. I just grew up to play my position, play my role, and do my thing. I never try to overstep on anybody or nothing. Talking was my weakest point. On the indies, we get away with cussing. I wasn’t comfortable in talking. Not at all.”

On WWE allowing him to talk more on TV: “Then, they started letting me speak. I remember Tama telling me, ‘Just talk like yourself. Be yourself. Some of the stuff you’re saying, ain’t nobody saying your slang.’ Shout-out to Triple H. It started off small with a couple of lines here. Solo has actually been a big help on my promos. Everything you see me and Solo doing, he’s been more than helpful.”

Jacob Fatu lost his Steel Cage Match against Solo Sikoa last Sunday at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 2. Sikoa won in order to retain the WWE United States Title.