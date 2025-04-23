– During a recent interview with the Club 520 Podcast, newly crowned WWE US Champion Jacob Fatu spoke about his son attending WrestleMania 41. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jacob Fatu on his son being in attendance at WrestleMania 41: “I remember looking out a jail cell window, man, to looking out, you feel me, looking out of an airplane, man, you know, just on the way. But, it was very special just to definitely have my son over here, Johnny Fatu, shouts to the family. But definitely for my parents to pull up. But not only that, man. Last time WrestleMania IX was in Las Vegas, you know.”

On history repeating itself: “I mean, last time WrestleMania was in Las Vegas, it was WrestleMania IX and my wife always says this, man. History always repeats itself. So for us to double back and for another Anoaʻi, Roman Reigns to main event in Las Vegas but also to have the Fatu’s on here man it just don’t get no better. It really doesn’t, it’s just a special moment. But for real, though, bruh that was hella cool.”

At WrestleMania 41: Night 1, Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight to capture the WWE United States Championship.