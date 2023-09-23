Jacob Fatu Says He Got Advice From MJF On Promos In MLW

Jacob Fatu got some help from MJF on delivering promos when they were in MLW together. Fatu recently appeared on MuscleManMalcolm and talked about how he had issues cutting promos when he started in the company and MJF helped him out.

“When I first started talking, MLW, they got me to speak,” Fatu recalled (per Fightful). “If you know me, Jacob Fatu, I didn’t speak at all. MJF was in the back, and this was when I was cutting a promo for La Parka before we wrestled at SuperFight. I will never forget, he walks, because we used to be downstairs in these rooms at MLW, three different rooms to cut promos. MJF walks in, and, ‘Hey Uce, just keep your energy. Be you. Don’t try to cut the old Wild Samoan [promo]. Just be you, bro.’”

He continued, “It was just like, talk how you talk. Keep the energy in. I will never forget that. He don’t know this, but shout out to MJF. He walked in, and he’s like, ‘Man, you’re doing fine, bro.’ It was cool because this is coming from a man who knows his shit. He could have easily shit on me. Fuck who I am. Oh, man, that’s fucking horrible. You shouldn’t talk. But MJF, I know when I tapped in with him, he was always on my side. It wasn’t ever the character with him. It was pure love. I could tell when the love is there. To tap in with MJF was off the hook. But yeah, he’s good people.”