Jacob Fatu Says JC Mateo ‘Deserves’ To Be In The WWE

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Jacob Fatu spoke about the debut of JC Mateo in WWE and said that the former NJPW standout deserves to be in WWE.

He said: “The Bloodline has always been The Bloodline, we’re talking about coming from the OG, from the top dog Roman, (The) Usos, Solo. It’s just like what I said at the press conference. I can’t really even speak on it because at the end of the day, we can say this and that, but you know what? It ain’t no jealousy. It ain’t nothing else beyond that. At the end of the day he deserves to be in WWE. He deserves to be there, especially after all the stuff that he’s been through.“