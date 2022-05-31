Jacob Fatu Joins MLW Battle Riot IV

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has confirmed Jacob Fatu as the latest entrant for the 40-wrestler Battle Riot IV. The event will be held on June 23 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Here’s the full announcement:

Jacob Fatu enters the Battle Riot

See MLW’s return to NYC June 23 featuring a TV taping

Major League Wrestling today announced Jacob Fatu as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The “High Chief of the Hood” says he is planning to wreck shop when his number is called and hits the ring to enter the Battle Riot.

The longest reigning World Heavyweight Champion in league history, Fatu has been engulfed in a war with CONTRA in recent months. Now, the “Samoan Werewolf” has eyes set on grabbing his shot at the title.

Recently uniting Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau to form a new era Samoan SWAT Team, the trio have sent shockwaves throughout the league.

An unpredictable fighter, Fatu is known for blending uncanny agility with a ferocious brawling style that makes his battle-tested endurance an imposing presence in the 40-wrestler extravaganza.

Will Fatu punch his ticket to another championship clash with Hammerstone?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom!.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.