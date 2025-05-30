Jacob Fatu Recalls Losing Yokozuna’s WWE Title Backstage As a Kid

One of Jacob Fatu’s earliest WWE backstage experiences involved his losing Yokozuna’s WWE Championship belt. Fatu related the story during his interview with the Toronto Sun, taking about how he was a kid and lost his uncle’s title balt at an event.

“Yokozuna,” Fatu recalled (per Fightful), “I lost his belt backstage. I lost his belt, yeah, and Earl Hebner found it. It was by the catering. I was young and I was just running around. That’s crazy you ask that. I was just thinking about him the other day and when he had won the Royal Rumble. I’m from Sacramento, California, and when he won that Royal Rumble, it happened in Sacramento. So, you know, very special. But, definitely one of that. I lost the belt and man, my dad was like, flicking me in the ear. Like, ‘Man, where the belt at?’ I was a kid.”

He continued, “I just remember my uncle wasn’t even tripping. He was just laughing, and I will never forget when Earl came in with the belt, and my uncle was like, ‘See, it’s alright.’ He was like, ‘Where’d you find it?’ And I will never forget what he said. He was like, ‘It was by the cookies and the sodas over there in the catering.’ So, yeah, that’s one of my earliest ones. But, that was actually my favorite time in wrestling. That’s actually how I got introduced to everything. It was around that time.”

Fatu is the WWE United States Champion and will be competing in a Money in the Bank Qualifier on tonight’s Smackdown.