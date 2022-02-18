wrestling / News
Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger & More Announced For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion
February 17, 2022 | Posted by
Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger will go head-to-head on next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. It was announced on Thursday’s episode that the two rivals will meet in the ring on next week’s show.
It was also announced that next week’s Fusion will see Gino Medina, Arez, and Mini Abismo Negro take on El Dragon, Aramis, and a mystery opponent. Next week’s Fusion airs Thursday night on YouTube.
.@MadsKrugger vs Jacob Fatu (@SAMOANWEREWOLF)
NEXT WEEK!!!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/NN5N7HAAMn pic.twitter.com/57XnggFpO8
— MLW SuperFight • Charlotte • 2/26 (@MLW) February 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Rumored Plan For Buddy Matthews In AEW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan Will Not Reveal Details About Cody’s Exit From AEW
- Amanda Huber, Aubrey Edwards Push Back on Rumors Around Brandi Rhodes’ AEW Exit
- Brock Lesnar Reflects On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002: ‘It Was Probably The Right Decision’