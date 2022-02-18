Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger & More Announced For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion

Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger will go head-to-head on next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. It was announced on Thursday’s episode that the two rivals will meet in the ring on next week’s show.

It was also announced that next week’s Fusion will see Gino Medina, Arez, and Mini Abismo Negro take on El Dragon, Aramis, and a mystery opponent. Next week’s Fusion airs Thursday night on YouTube.