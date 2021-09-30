Jacob Fatu on MLW on VICE TV, His Thoughts on DSOTR’s ‘Plane Ride From Hell’ Episode

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed MLW World Heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu. He discussed VICE TV broadcasting MLW programming, his thoughts on VICE’s Dark Side of the RIng and “The Plane Ride From Hell” episode and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Jacob Fatu on MLW on VICE TV: “Well, see, the crazy thing is, coming from my point of view, I was already a fan of Vice way before Court [Bauer] and MLW got linked up over here. I’m just a fan of Vice period, but as a fan of Vice, to air on October 2, right after Dark Side, man, sh*t, that don’t get no better. I’m excited about that because I’ve been watching Vice way before that, but it feels good though, man, just with everything coming together. It doesn’t get no better, bro, for real. October 2, with Hammerstone, with the Opera Cup, with the women’s division, just with everybody on that card, the timing is great right now and it just feels good for us to give back. Give back to the fans, but not only that, do what we all love to do.”

His thoughts on Dark Side of the Ring: “I’m a fan of Dark Side of the Ring, absolutely. I watch that all the time, but I was more of a fan of all the other sh*t that they was doing like documentaries, flying overseas, all that weird stuff going on because, wrestlers, we’re all weird. I’ve been a fan of Vice ever since they introduced it to me about four years ago, and now to actually be on it, it’s pretty cool, man. It’s awesome.”

His thoughts on the Plane Ride From Hell: “I actually watched it with one of my best friends. I was in LA when that came on. I don’t know [my reaction] because when you run into wrestlers now, half of them is fake. I don’t think half of them ever really been in a fight, and I don’t give a damn what anybody thinks after they see this, but back in the day, there were some real tough cats. The era my dad came up in, there weren’t no punks, no sneak dissing. For that era, I don’t know, man. It’s kind of hard for me to say. The ribs, cutting hair, wrestling against the exit door, I can see that, but all that other weird sh*t, I don’t know brother. I can’t call it. That ain’t my forte.”

On how some episodes might seem normal for a legacy talent such as him: “Oh yeah, for sure, all the other episodes, absolutely, that seems normal, but you asked about the plane ride from hell, I can’t call that one. But everything else, hell yeah. They’re doing a great job over there. They really are, and I think for cats that have grown up in the business, we do kind of look at it like, ‘that sh*t seems kind of normal,’ but to other fans, if you don’t know professional wrestling, I feel like Dark Side of the Ring, they’re doing real good explaining everything and really breaking it out. Who’s what. What’s what, plus I feel like they’re putting all the episodes in the right place though too.”