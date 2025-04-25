Jacob Fatu Praises Naomi As ‘One Of The Realest’

Jacob Fatu gave some praise to Naomi, referring to the Smackdown star as one of the realest ever. Fatu was on the Club 520 Podcast and took a moment to give Naomi her props in a shoutout.

“Hey, bruh, shout out to my sister Naomi, man,” Fatu said (per Fightful). “I mean, bruh, she one of the realest cats ever up in there doing it.”

Fatu won the WWE United States Championship from LA Knight at WrestleMania, while Naomi was on the losing end of her match with Jade Cargill.