Jacob Fatu No Longer Wearing Walking Boot at WWE Event

August 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jacob Fatu appeared to suffer an injury at WWE Summerslam when he hit a splash through the announce table. He was later spotted in a walking boot and wore that boot when he returned to Smackdown a few weeks later. However, that is no longer the case. During the company’s live event in Germany, Fatu came out with the Bloodline in his normal attire with no walking boot at all.

