Jacob Fatu No Longer Wearing Walking Boot at WWE Event

Jacob Fatu appeared to suffer an injury at WWE Summerslam when he hit a splash through the announce table. He was later spotted in a walking boot and wore that boot when he returned to Smackdown a few weeks later. However, that is no longer the case. During the company’s live event in Germany, Fatu came out with the Bloodline in his normal attire with no walking boot at all.

Jacob Fatu is no longer wearing a walking boot pic.twitter.com/QsL7yhWOb5 — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) August 28, 2024