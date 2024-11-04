wrestling / News
Jacob Fatu Accused Of Not Returning Advances After No-Showing Charity Event Last Year
Last year, Jacob Fatu was accused of taking advances for bookings for independent events and then not showing up for his appearances. One event was Hits For Hopes, a charity event hosted by nonprofit organization Jake’s Network of Hope. The organization claimed at the time they spent $2,500 for Fatu’s appearance, including travel and hotel costs. The person who originally made the claims took to Reddit to give an update.
They said: “Hello I’m the one who originally posted about it. My wife worked for the non profit at the time, Jakes Network of Hope in Appleton/Neenah Wisconsin. No, unfortunately, he did not pay back the charity. He’s a fantastic in ring performer, and it sucks that this is all I can think about whenever l’ve seen him since he debuted in WWE.“
