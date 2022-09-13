Jacob Fatu On Showing a New Side of Himself On MLW TV, Getting Into Character

Jacob Fatu has been showing off a new part of himself on MLW TV as of late, and he recently weighed in on the new character and more. Fatu recently spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On showing a new side of himself on MLW: “You know, man, that’s just me being me. If anybody knows me in the business, they know I’ve always been the same. One thing man, you really try to play that character outside, in real life, it’s really going to get you beat up for real. It’s just being myself, man. That’s it, man. Don’t switch up for nobody because people are gonna love you for who you are.”

On getting into character for MLW: “You see Jacob Fatu off-camera being myself, doing me, but man there’s always a light switch though, right before I walk out there. It’s not just that’s how it’s booked or that’s the gimmick or that’s what we need. No, f**k that. This is 100%, this is what they get, and this is all they gonna get, 110%, especially when I’m walking out there. It’s not just the work, it’s not a gimmick. This is my family, my children, my wife, my legacy, the Samoan Dynasty, everything that I got to hold on my back just to get through and keep that name without riding off of my family members. They gonna get that p+, Jacob Fatu, coming from the gutter, man.”