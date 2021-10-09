Jacob Fatu on Wanting to See Both GCW & MLW Succeed

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily spoke to former MLW World Heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu ahead of his title loss to Alex Hammerstone at MLW Fightland. Below are some highlights.

Fatu on defending the MLW title against wrestlers from outside MLW: “Absolutely, I would love to defend against others. But, for me, because the MLW title is very prestigious, and has been held by a lot of legends, I would prefer people from other places come to MLW to get this shot. Yeah, I mean I could defend the belt somewhere else, but that would lose some of the shine. I’m not gonna come to your home to defend my belt, you’re gonna have to come here and feel this MLW s–t – for real.”

Jacob Fatu on GCW: “Absolutely. Shout out to Brett (Lauderdale) and the GCW locker room. When I touched down there, I was welcomed with opened arms as usual. I want to see both MLW and GCW win. I mean, you have to give people flowers when they’re doing really good. Right now, wrestling in general – from TV to independents to local shows – is going through a good time. We out here, living it, and really stepping into it.”

His thoughts on Alex Hammerstone: “It means a lot to face him. It’s more than just a match. This represents everything we’ve been working towards, everything both of us have been through these last few years. It’s (a culmination) of our journey through wrestling. The timing is good, I’m glad it’s happening. Fans are glad it’s happening. Overall, I’m sure everyone can’t wait to see the outcome.”