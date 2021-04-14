Jacob Fatu On Why He Signed A Long-Term Deal With MLW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Jacob Fatu spoke about signing a new long-term deal with MLW back in late 2019 and why he stayed with the company. Here are highlights:

On signing a long-term deal with MLW: “What I can say is MLW has been great. Obviously, I’m still here with them. Myself, Tom [ Lawlor] and Alexander [Hammerstone] are gonna be here. We’re gonna be here, and we all expect a lot of great things to happen. MLW is family. Shout out to Court Bauer and the entire team, the production people, and cats that set up the lights, the pyro and the ring. There has been nothing but love out here.”

On why he signed the deal: “There are rumors here or there, but end of the day, I did what’s best for me and my kids at the time [of signing the contract]. Nobody knew Corona was going to hit, but you know, I’m excited for MLW and what a lot of us have planned here. This is just the restart, we’re not even halfway there for what’s about to really happen.”

On CONTRA Unit: “Everybody knows my family is made of tag team wrestlers, starting from The Wild Samoans to The Headshrinkers, and Three Minute Warning to The Usos, so factions and tag teams have always been close to my heart. So, when we started out [with CONTRA Unit] with just a few members and it got bigger and bigger. I’m really excited, especially after The Restart we added some new members [Mads Krügger and Daivari]. I’m very happy to be a part of the stable. It’s not just Jacob Fatu, this is all about CONTRA Unit and the black flag. I’m in All Black right now. We represent them even when we’re not supposed to. We are running the game. Just look out for bigger and better things to happen.”