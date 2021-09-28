Jacob Fatu On His Relationship With Roman Reigns, Getting Advice From Other Members Of the Anoa’i Family

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Jacob Fatu discussed receiving advice from the Anoa’i Family, his relationship with Roman Reigns, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Jacob Fatu on receiving advice from the Anoa’i Family ahead of his title vs. title match at MLW Fightland: “Oh, absolutely. It’s not even Pops. It’s everybody that’s involved with the business, even my family that’s seeing the stuff all over social media. I think just him being excited is just enough advice for me to really go in there and do what I do, but absolutely, man, with Pops, he’s always there. Uncle Kishi (Rikishi) is always there. Shoutout to The Usos and brother Roman too. We just all connected, but I think they’re more exciting and more nervous about the match though than I am. It feels good, man. They know the work I put in and vice versa because this isn’t just a family where it’s just, ‘Oh yeah, we’re cousins, and we don’t talk.’ No, we’re all really tapped in with each other, and it’s nothing but motivation. It’s nothing but happiness because we know that grind where we come from, but not only that, we also know what our uncles and our fathers have done for us to open up the doors and lay the mat down for us. We really respect what’s going on but also too, really put in that work. It’s good. I wouldn’t have it no other way. I’m glad I’m part of the Anoa’i/Fatu family.”

On whether he’s talked with Roman Reigns about their current spots in the wrestling industry and his relationship with other members of the family: “You know what, we haven’t, but I was with Jey a couple of weeks ago. But when we do talk, though, even if it’s just seeing each other on the road, or sometimes in an airport or whatever it is, they know the work they doing, you know. We just fill it. It’s weird, when you’re family like that and you’re really tapped in with your family, you just kind of fill it, plus our family is so big too where word gets around anyways. But when it is time to sit down at that table and for us to really talk about what’s going on with them on that side, it’s gonna be something good for us and also for our kids as well.”