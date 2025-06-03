Jacob Fatu Says Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman’s Stable Seems ‘Untouchable’

Jacob Fatu is impressed with the group Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman have put together on Raw, as he noted in a new interview. Fatu appeared the Battleground podcast recently and was asked about the Raw faction that includes Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed with Heyman as their adviser/wise man.

“They’re the (2003 – 2004) Lakers, man, when they had Gary Payton, Karl Malone,” Fatu said (per Fightful). “I mean, let’s keep it 100, bro. When you see those guys, man, we talking about Seth, we talking about Breakker, and then, you know, Reed, Big Bad Reed. Man, that group seem untouchable.”

He continued, “I know they over there RAW. We on SmackDown. You know, they running that thing. But, man, I can’t call it. I know there’s some dangerous cats, and at the end of the day, man, I know what they got going on, but man, if you ask me, I think it’s pretty cool. I think I really do. Not only that, it’s like a whole nother layer now. But to see Heyman double back over there with Seth, with Breakker and then what Reed’s been out since November, it’s a whole nother layer for him. So, I don’t know, man. We’re going to have to wait and see. You see, I’m on SmackDown, so I really can’t call nothing over there at all.”

Fatu is the current WWE United States Champion.