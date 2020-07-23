UPDATED: New Details on MLW’s Contract Exclusivity With Jacob Fatu and Re-Upped Talents

UPDATE: PWInsider had some additional details on the new contract Jacob Fatu signed that was reported on earlier, with regards to Fatu’s contract exclusivity. Previous contracts signed by MLW wrestlers would only prevent them from working for WWE, but the newest MLW contracts have reportedly been to become “more exclusive in nature” due to the recent emergence of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Fatu is the latest wrestler to sign a reworked contract that’s more exclusive and would keep a talent such as him away from WWE and MLW. Other talents who recently signed new MLW contracts include Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, Myron Reed, and Salina de la Renta.

ORIGINAL: It looks MLW will be keeping their heavyweight champion for the next several years. Per ESPN.com, Major League Wrestling (MLW) has signed heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu to a new long-term contract extension. Per sources, Fatu’s new contract extends his current deal for four more years into late 2025. This will keep Fatu in MLW and away from AEW and WWE until that time.

Jacob Fatu joined MLW last year, winning the heavyweight title in July. He is also part of the famous Anoa’i wrestling family, being the song of the Tonga Kid and the nephew of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. He is also the cousins of WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and The Usos.