Jacob Fatu Surpasses 700 Days as MLW Heavyweight Champion
June 8, 2021 | Posted by
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that Jacob Fatu has reached 703 days as MLW Heavyweight champion. Fatu won the title in July 2019 after beating Tom Lawlor.
🏆The World Heavyweight Champion for 703 days and counting.@SAMOANWEREWOLF | #MLW pic.twitter.com/UZufOhdvw2
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 8, 2021
