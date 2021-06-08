wrestling / News

Jacob Fatu Surpasses 700 Days as MLW Heavyweight Champion

June 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
jacob fatu MLW Champ

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that Jacob Fatu has reached 703 days as MLW Heavyweight champion. Fatu won the title in July 2019 after beating Tom Lawlor.

